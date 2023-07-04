For Insulet Corporation [PODD], Analyst sees a rise to $343. What next?

Insulet Corporation [NASDAQ: PODD] loss -1.38% or -3.99 points to close at $284.35 with a heavy trading volume of 279433 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Insulet Celebrates One Year of Omnipod® 5 at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions.

Exciting lineup of events showcasing real-world evidence of improved outcomes and what the future holds for Omnipod’s tubeless automated insulin delivery.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod brand of products, today announced an exciting lineup of events and product developments that will be discussed at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions in San Diego, California, including new real-world evidence (RWE) of improved outcomes and optimization of care using the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5).

It opened the trading session at $287.03, the shares rose to $287.03 and dropped to $280.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PODD points out that the company has recorded -3.62% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 580.38K shares, PODD reached to a volume of 279433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Insulet Corporation [PODD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PODD shares is $354.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PODD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Insulet Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Insulet Corporation is set at 8.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for PODD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 39.33.

Trading performance analysis for PODD stock

Insulet Corporation [PODD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.18. With this latest performance, PODD shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PODD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Insulet Corporation [PODD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.44, while it was recorded at 290.23 for the last single week of trading, and 288.88 for the last 200 days.

Insulet Corporation [PODD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Insulet Corporation [PODD] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.88 and a Gross Margin at +67.83. Insulet Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.35.

Return on Total Capital for PODD is now 2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 300.76. Additionally, PODD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Insulet Corporation [PODD] managed to generate an average of $1,769 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Insulet Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Insulet Corporation [PODD]