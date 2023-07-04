For Everbridge Inc. [EVBG], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

Everbridge Inc. [NASDAQ: EVBG] gained 1.15% on the last trading session, reaching $27.21 price per share at the time. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:25 AM that Everbridge Selected to Power the Public Alert Notification System for the Caribbean Island Nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

Trinidad and Tobago launched Everbridge’s population alerting software on a nationwide level to protect the country’s 1.4 million residents.

Everbridge continues to deploy public warning solutions in more countries than any other provider across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions.

Everbridge Inc. represents 40.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. EVBG stock price has been found in the range of $26.78 to $27.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 450.66K shares, EVBG reached a trading volume of 276642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVBG shares is $29.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVBG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Everbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Everbridge Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for EVBG in the course of the last twelve months was 68.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for EVBG stock

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, EVBG shares gained by 8.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.13 for Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.69, while it was recorded at 26.93 for the last single week of trading, and 30.03 for the last 200 days.

Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Everbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Everbridge Inc. [EVBG]