For Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT], Analyst sees a rise to $110. What next?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BOOT] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 1.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $86.00. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 4:58 PM that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces June Conference Schedule.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:.

Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services ConferenceDate: June 6, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 290133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. stands at 2.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for BOOT stock reached $2.52 billion, with 29.85 million shares outstanding and 29.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 812.76K shares, BOOT reached a trading volume of 290133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOOT shares is $83.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has BOOT stock performed recently?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.66. With this latest performance, BOOT shares gained by 31.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.07 for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.65, while it was recorded at 84.22 for the last single week of trading, and 69.46 for the last 200 days.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.98 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BOOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. go to 4.30%.

Insider trade positions for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. [BOOT]