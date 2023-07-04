For Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Amprius Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AMPX] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.15. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Amprius Appoints Automotive Veteran Mary Gustanski to Board of Directors.

Ms. Gustanski Brings Nearly 40 Years of Industry Experience to Amprius Technologies.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, has appointed Mary Gustanski as an independent director on its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective June 13, 2023. Ms. Gustanski will also be joining the Company’s Compensation Committee.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 275512 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amprius Technologies Inc. stands at 4.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.94%.

The market cap for AMPX stock reached $605.82 million, with 84.64 million shares outstanding and 15.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 273.96K shares, AMPX reached a trading volume of 275512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMPX shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Amprius Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amprius Technologies Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 201.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

How has AMPX stock performed recently?

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, AMPX shares dropped by -6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.62% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.52, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading.

Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amprius Technologies Inc. [AMPX] shares currently have an operating margin of -409.19 and a Gross Margin at -123.36. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -393.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.09.

Amprius Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

