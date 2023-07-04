For Align Technology Inc. [ALGN], Analyst sees a rise to $307. What next?

Align Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGN] plunged by -$9.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $351.38 during the day while it closed the day at $344.59. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Align Technology to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 26, 2023.

Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN) a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com. To access the conference call, please dial 833-470-1428 with access code 741941 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call. For international callers, please dial 404-975-4839 with the same conference call access code referenced above.

Align Technology Inc. stock has also gained 3.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALGN stock has inclined by 3.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.44% and gained 63.39% year-on date.

The market cap for ALGN stock reached $26.62 billion, with 76.92 million shares outstanding and 73.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 718.57K shares, ALGN reached a trading volume of 475471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGN shares is $359.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Align Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Align Technology Inc. is set at 10.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGN in the course of the last twelve months was 56.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ALGN stock trade performance evaluation

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, ALGN shares gained by 15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.23 for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 314.06, while it was recorded at 345.16 for the last single week of trading, and 268.49 for the last 200 days.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.51 and a Gross Margin at +70.96. Align Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for ALGN is now 17.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.52. Additionally, ALGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] managed to generate an average of $15,609 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Align Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Align Technology Inc. [ALGN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Align Technology Inc. go to 43.25%.

Align Technology Inc. [ALGN]: Insider Ownership positions