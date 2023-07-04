For Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Advantage Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: ADV] gained 0.85% or 0.02 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 273884 shares. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM that Advantage Solutions Names Meati CFO Jody Macedonio to Its Board of Directors.

Jody Macedonio.

It opened the trading session at $2.31, the shares rose to $2.39 and dropped to $2.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADV points out that the company has recorded 15.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.85% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 549.41K shares, ADV reached to a volume of 273884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADV shares is $3.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Advantage Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advantage Solutions Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ADV stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, ADV shares gained by 26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.60 for Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.80, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Advantage Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advantage Solutions Inc. go to -0.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advantage Solutions Inc. [ADV]