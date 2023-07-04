First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $26

First Hawaiian Inc. [NASDAQ: FHB] jumped around 0.57 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.58 at the close of the session, up 3.16%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:30 PM that First Hawaiian, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Transitions.

Darlene Blakeney.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, FHB reached a trading volume of 276350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHB shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHB stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for First Hawaiian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Hawaiian Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.76.

How has FHB stock performed recently?

First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.91. With this latest performance, FHB shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.86, while it was recorded at 18.17 for the last single week of trading, and 23.21 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Hawaiian Inc. go to 0.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Hawaiian Inc. [FHB]