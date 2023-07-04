EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] is 140.00% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EYPT] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.865 during the day while it closed the day at $8.40. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 PAVIA Clinical Trial of EYP-1901 in Non-Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy.

– Significant investigator and patient interest drove strong recruitment of 77 patients exceeding the 60 patient target –.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 20.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EYPT stock has inclined by 185.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 140.00% and gained 140.00% year-on date.

The market cap for EYPT stock reached $275.94 million, with 37.49 million shares outstanding and 30.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 926.72K shares, EYPT reached a trading volume of 391560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EYPT shares is $31.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EYPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EYPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.73.

EYPT stock trade performance evaluation

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, EYPT shares gained by 40.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 140.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EYPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.70, while it was recorded at 8.11 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -190.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -246.97.

Return on Total Capital for EYPT is now -43.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.09. Additionally, EYPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT] managed to generate an average of -$710,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. [EYPT]: Insider Ownership positions