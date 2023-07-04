Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] moved down -0.83: Why It’s Important

Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE: EHC] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -0.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $67.15. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open in Maryland.

Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie, a 60-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 17351 Melford Boulevard. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, the Rehabilitation Hospital of Bowie offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies and an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 273086 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Encompass Health Corporation stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for EHC stock reached $6.71 billion, with 99.40 million shares outstanding and 97.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.78K shares, EHC reached a trading volume of 273086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHC shares is $73.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Encompass Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encompass Health Corporation is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85.

How has EHC stock performed recently?

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.83. With this latest performance, EHC shares gained by 7.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.22, while it was recorded at 67.02 for the last single week of trading, and 57.84 for the last 200 days.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Encompass Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.89.

Return on Total Capital for EHC is now 11.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 228.37. Additionally, EHC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] managed to generate an average of $7,314 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Encompass Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encompass Health Corporation go to 10.30%.

Insider trade positions for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]