Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] Is Currently -4.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CTKB] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.60 during the day while it closed the day at $8.14. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cytek Biosciences to Participate in the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference.

Cytek management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 14th at 3:20 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:20 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company website at: investors.cytekbio.com.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTKB stock has declined by -11.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.97% and lost -20.27% year-on date.

The market cap for CTKB stock reached $1.09 billion, with 135.49 million shares outstanding and 111.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, CTKB reached a trading volume of 423427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTKB shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTKB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytek Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTKB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

CTKB stock trade performance evaluation

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, CTKB shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTKB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.58 for Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.19 for the last 200 days.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.73 and a Gross Margin at +61.92. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.57.

Return on Total Capital for CTKB is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.43. Additionally, CTKB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] managed to generate an average of $4,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]: Insider Ownership positions