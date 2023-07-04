CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Revenue clocked in at $54.70 million, up 70.98% YTD: What’s Next?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] slipped around -0.11 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.31 at the close of the session, down -1.06%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:25 AM that CureVac Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Study of Cancer Vaccine Candidate for Surgically Resected Glioblastoma.

Cancer vaccine candidate CVGBM utilizes single mRNA, encoding eight epitopes of tumor-associated antigens with demonstrated relevance in glioblastoma.

Study designed to evaluate safety and immunogenicity in patients with glioblastoma after surgical resection and radiotherapy.

CureVac N.V. stock is now 70.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CVAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.87 and lowest of $10.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.62, which means current price is +73.71% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 666.31K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 274711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $15.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Securities have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.12. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.17 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.34, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 8.36 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -424.38 and a Gross Margin at -203.08. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.42.

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings analysis for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CureVac N.V. go to 8.62%.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]