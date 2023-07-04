Craig Hallum slashes price target on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] – find out why.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TAST] loss -2.78% on the last trading session, reaching $4.90 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023.

Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023 versus the First Quarter of 2022 include:.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. represents 51.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $254.46 million with the latest information. TAST stock price has been found in the range of $4.86 to $5.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 766.68K shares, TAST reached a trading volume of 296062 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAST shares is $6.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAST in the course of the last twelve months was 11.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for TAST stock

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.95. With this latest performance, TAST shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 260.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 142.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.90 for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.94, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.42 and a Gross Margin at +7.68. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for TAST is now -1.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 869.88. Additionally, TAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 833.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST] managed to generate an average of -$3,110 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 94.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. [TAST]