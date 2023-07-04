Coursera Inc. [COUR] moved down -0.38: Why It’s Important

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $12.97 price per share at the time. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Coursera and MedCerts Partnership Brings In-Demand Healthcare Courses to Global Learner Community.

MedCerts, the innovation leader in online career training in allied health and information technology and a subsidiary of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), an education company that provides online and blended education programs, announced a new partnership with online learning platform Coursera (NYSE: COUR) that will offer healthcare courses to learners around the world.

Launching on Coursera on June 15th, the new, beginner-level Specialization program will cover Medical Billing and Coding. It will be available to the more than 124 million registered learners on Coursera globally. The Specialization comprised of multiple courses, is designed to be completed in a matter of weeks, and will incorporate MedCerts’ 12 Elements of eLearning in a digestible, accessible format. This initial launch is the first of many MedCerts Specializations planned to be offered through this partnership.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 274862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $17.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10.

Coursera Inc. [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, COUR shares gained by 0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Coursera Inc. [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.23, while it was recorded at 12.93 for the last single week of trading, and 12.41 for the last 200 days.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.93 and a Gross Margin at +63.29. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.48.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -22.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.08. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$125,166 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Coursera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

