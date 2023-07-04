Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] Stock trading around $112.96 per share: What’s Next?

Copa Holdings S.A. [NYSE: CPA] gained 2.15% on the last trading session, reaching $112.96 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM that COPA HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES MONTHLY TRAFFIC STATISTICS FOR MAY 2023.

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) today released preliminary passenger traffic statistics for May 2023:.

Copa Holdings S.A. represents 39.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.37 billion with the latest information. CPA stock price has been found in the range of $111.45 to $113.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 432.39K shares, CPA reached a trading volume of 275875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPA shares is $146.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Copa Holdings S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copa Holdings S.A. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CPA stock

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, CPA shares gained by 6.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.28 for Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.29, while it was recorded at 109.31 for the last single week of trading, and 88.74 for the last 200 days.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.19 and a Gross Margin at +26.99. Copa Holdings S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.74.

Return on Total Capital for CPA is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.77. Additionally, CPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.99.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Copa Holdings S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copa Holdings S.A. go to 30.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Copa Holdings S.A. [CPA]