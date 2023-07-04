Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX] Is Currently -1.26 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Compass Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CMPX] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.18 during the day while it closed the day at $3.14. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Compass Therapeutics to be Added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as membership and inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -1.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CMPX stock has declined by -3.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.20% and lost -37.57% year-on date.

The market cap for CMPX stock reached $401.26 million, with 126.38 million shares outstanding and 107.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.91K shares, CMPX reached a trading volume of 306057 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPX shares is $9.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compass Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compass Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

CMPX stock trade performance evaluation

Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, CMPX shares gained by 6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.95 for Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.13, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CMPX is now -25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.62. Additionally, CMPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX] managed to generate an average of -$1,508,654 per employee.Compass Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.40 and a Current Ratio set at 16.40.

Compass Therapeutics Inc. [CMPX]: Insider Ownership positions