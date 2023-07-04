Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain 15.04% so far this year. What now?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] price surged by 0.59 percent to reach at $0.07.

A sum of 455124 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares reached a high of $11.94 and dropped to a low of $11.725 until finishing in the latest session at $11.91.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year SBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.87. The average equity rating for SBS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

SBS Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.12. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.49 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.46, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.88 and a Gross Margin at +34.06. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.66.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] Insider Position Details