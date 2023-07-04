Citigroup slashes price target on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] – find out why.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [NYSE: SJT] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.51 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:04 AM that San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for June 2023.

PNC Bank, National Association, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of its units of beneficial interest (the “Units”) of $791,746.81 or $0.016987 per Unit, based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests (the “Subject Interests”) during the month of April 2023. The distribution is payable July 17, 2023, to the Unit Holders of record as of June 30, 2023.

For the production month of April 2023, the owner of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. and the operator of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp Energy Company (collectively, “Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust net profits of $1,187,373 ($890,530 net royalty amount to the Trust).

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock is now -34.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SJT Stock saw the intraday high of $7.53 and lowest of $7.35 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.43, which means current price is +12.20% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 777.58K shares, SJT reached a trading volume of 275460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 05, 2009.

The Average True Range (ATR) for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 125.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has SJT stock performed recently?

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, SJT shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.53 for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 7.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.97 for the last 200 days.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust [SJT] shares currently have an operating margin of +98.14. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +98.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,330.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 844.00.

