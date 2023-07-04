Citigroup lifts NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NerdWallet Inc. [NASDAQ: NRDS] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.54 during the day while it closed the day at $9.70. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NerdWallet Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue of $169.6 million, Up 31% Year-Over-Year.

NerdWallet Inc. stock has also loss -0.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRDS stock has declined by -40.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.30% and gained 1.04% year-on date.

The market cap for NRDS stock reached $782.79 million, with 75.80 million shares outstanding and 43.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 648.82K shares, NRDS reached a trading volume of 296324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRDS shares is $17.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRDS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NerdWallet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NerdWallet Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRDS in the course of the last twelve months was 92.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

NRDS stock trade performance evaluation

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, NRDS shares gained by 1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.17 for NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.40, while it was recorded at 9.60 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.11 and a Gross Margin at +92.61. NerdWallet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.89.

Return on Total Capital for NRDS is now -1.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.72. Additionally, NRDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS] managed to generate an average of -$13,247 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.NerdWallet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NerdWallet Inc. [NRDS]: Insider Ownership positions