Citigroup lifts Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mirion Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MIR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.54% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.94%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mirion Technologies Introduces Genie™ 4.0 Spectroscopy Software, Now with Flexible Licensing Options.

Platform Enhancements Power Greater Operational Efficiencies and Accuracy, While Retaining Essential Workflows for Global Base of Users.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE: MIR), a leading provider of advanced radiation safety solutions, today announced a major update of the company’s flagship Genie spectroscopy software. With the release of Genie 4.0 software, Mirion builds upon nearly 40 years of leadership in spectroscopy solutions and services, delivering a range of new features that enhance efficiency and accuracy for both existing and new users, while introducing simplified software models and flexible purchasing options.

Over the last 12 months, MIR stock rose by 44.44%. The one-year Mirion Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.02. The average equity rating for MIR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.89 billion, with 187.70 million shares outstanding and 174.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, MIR stock reached a trading volume of 385252 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIR shares is $10.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirion Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirion Technologies Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

MIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, MIR shares gained by 4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.06, while it was recorded at 8.19 for the last single week of trading, and 7.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirion Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.66 and a Gross Margin at +25.29. Mirion Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.58.

Return on Total Capital for MIR is now -3.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.80. Additionally, MIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] managed to generate an average of -$96,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Mirion Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Mirion Technologies Inc. [MIR] Insider Position Details