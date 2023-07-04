CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] Is Currently -0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CIRCOR International Inc. [NYSE: CIR] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $56.40 during the day while it closed the day at $56.10. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM that CIRCOR International Enters into Amended Definitive Merger Agreement with KKR at $56.00 Per Share in Cash.

Board of Directors Concludes that KKR’s Enhanced Proposal Provides Clear, Direct and Unambiguous Path to Regulatory Approval and Timely Completion and is in Best Interests of Stockholders.

Stockholders Potentially Receive Additional Cash Consideration if Transaction Not Closed by October 31, 2023.

CIRCOR International Inc. stock has also gained 17.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIR stock has inclined by 80.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 126.76% and gained 134.14% year-on date.

The market cap for CIR stock reached $1.14 billion, with 20.37 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 423.04K shares, CIR reached a trading volume of 292799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIR shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIRCOR International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIRCOR International Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

CIR stock trade performance evaluation

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.07. With this latest performance, CIR shares gained by 92.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 126.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 242.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.20 for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.91, while it was recorded at 54.30 for the last single week of trading, and 27.59 for the last 200 days.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.57 and a Gross Margin at +32.67. CIRCOR International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.46.

Return on Total Capital for CIR is now 6.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 340.23. Additionally, CIR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] managed to generate an average of $6,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.CIRCOR International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIRCOR International Inc. go to 6.07%.

CIRCOR International Inc. [CIR]: Insider Ownership positions