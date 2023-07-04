Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] is -13.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] price surged by 3.75 percent to reach at $0.92. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM that New Research Shows Simufilam Suppresses Overactive mTOR.

Overactive mTOR Plays a Key Role in Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 347523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 645.07K shares. Cassava Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $25.5999 and dropped to a low of $24.52 until finishing in the latest session at $25.44.

The one-year SAVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.29. The average equity rating for SAVA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $112.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 1.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.47.

SAVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.75. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 12.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.44 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.19, while it was recorded at 24.25 for the last single week of trading, and 29.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cassava Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -33.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$2,932,538 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] Insider Position Details