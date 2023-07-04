C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] Revenue clocked in at $27.20 million, down -52.03% YTD: What’s Next?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CCCC] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.83 at the close of the session, up 2.91%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that C4 Therapeutics Appoints Leonard Reyno, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -52.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CCCC Stock saw the intraday high of $2.86 and lowest of $2.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.23, which means current price is +8.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 658.20K shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 279569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $20.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.41.

How has CCCC stock performed recently?

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.54. With this latest performance, CCCC shares dropped by -15.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.78 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -416.56 and a Gross Margin at +75.65. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -412.19.

Return on Total Capital for CCCC is now -32.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.13. Additionally, CCCC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] managed to generate an average of -$877,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C4 Therapeutics Inc. go to 22.30%.

Insider trade positions for C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]