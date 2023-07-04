BTIG Research slashes price target on A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] – find out why.

A10 Networks Inc. [NYSE: ATEN] price plunged by -2.12 percent to reach at -$0.31. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Kazakhtelecom JSC Improves Subscriber Services with A10 Networks.

Carrier-grade Networking and DDoS Protection Help Deliver a Secure and Reliable Subscriber Experience.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kazakhtelecom JSC, the largest telecommunications operator in Kazakhstan, is rapidly growing the number of broadband subscribers across the country. To meet the needs of subscribers for reliable broadband access, Kazakhtelecom JSC is working with A10 Networks in multiple ways to provide a secure and consistent subscriber experience for businesses and consumers.

The one-year ATEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.91. The average equity rating for ATEN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATEN shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for A10 Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A10 Networks Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATEN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ATEN Stock Performance Analysis:

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, ATEN shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 14.41 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into A10 Networks Inc. Fundamentals:

A10 Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ATEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A10 Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

A10 Networks Inc. [ATEN] Insider Position Details