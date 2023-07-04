Bruker Corporation [BRKR] moved down -1.61: Why It’s Important

Bruker Corporation [NASDAQ: BRKR] loss -1.61% on the last trading session, reaching $72.73 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Bruker Announces SciY™ Platform of Advanced Scientific and Automation Software Solutions for the Digital Transformation of the Life Science and Biopharma Industries.

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the SciY™ platform of advanced, vendor-agnostic software solutions for data analysis, data management, research lab and bioproduction QC digitalization, and workflow automation in the life science industry and for biopharma companies. The new SciY platform combines and integrates high-performance lab software solutions for a more comprehensive, vendor-agnostic suite of software and automation solutions for life-science industry customers, primarily in the biopharma sector.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230630514931/en/.

Bruker Corporation represents 146.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.57 billion with the latest information. BRKR stock price has been found in the range of $72.36 to $74.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 892.34K shares, BRKR reached a trading volume of 279599 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bruker Corporation [BRKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKR shares is $87.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Bruker Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bruker Corporation is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKR in the course of the last twelve months was 88.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for BRKR stock

Bruker Corporation [BRKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, BRKR shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for Bruker Corporation [BRKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.98, while it was recorded at 73.02 for the last single week of trading, and 69.47 for the last 200 days.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bruker Corporation [BRKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.16 and a Gross Margin at +51.63. Bruker Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for BRKR is now 18.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 114.06. Additionally, BRKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bruker Corporation [BRKR] managed to generate an average of $34,792 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Bruker Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Bruker Corporation [BRKR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bruker Corporation go to 24.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bruker Corporation [BRKR]