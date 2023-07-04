BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on New Found Gold Corp. [NFGC] – find out why.

New Found Gold Corp. [AMEX: NFGC] gained 2.02% or 0.1 points to close at $5.05 with a heavy trading volume of 276191 shares. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 6:30 AM that New Found Intercepts 31 g/t Au Over 7.95m at Iceberg & 15 g/t Au Over 7.55m at Iceberg East.

New Found Gold Corp. (“New Found” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NFG, NYSE-A: NFGC) is pleased to announce the results from five diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a follow-up drill program at the new Iceberg discovery, a high-grade zone located 300m northeast of Keats Main along the highly prospective Appleton Fault Zone (“AFZ”). New Found’s 100%-owned Queensway project comprises a 1,662km2 area, accessible via the Trans-Canada Highway, 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador.

It opened the trading session at $5.00, the shares rose to $5.15 and dropped to $4.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFGC points out that the company has recorded 29.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -72.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 224.01K shares, NFGC reached to a volume of 276191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for New Found Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Found Gold Corp. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.84.

New Found Gold Corp. [NFGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, NFGC shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.78 for New Found Gold Corp. [NFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.15 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -87.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.56.

