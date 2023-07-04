BMO Capital Markets lifts Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [NYSE: RYAN] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $44.775 during the day while it closed the day at $45.00. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM that Ryan Specialty Completes Acquisition of Point6 Healthcare.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN), a leading international specialty insurance firm, is pleased to announce that it completed the acquisition of certain assets of Point6 Healthcare, LLC (“Point6”), a distributor of medical stop loss insurance, pharmacy solutions, and complex claims management on behalf of retail brokers and third party administrators. Previous announcement dated June 6, 2023.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 4.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RYAN stock has inclined by 11.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.62% and gained 8.41% year-on date.

The market cap for RYAN stock reached $11.66 billion, with 111.03 million shares outstanding and 96.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 683.09K shares, RYAN reached a trading volume of 284446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAN shares is $47.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

RYAN stock trade performance evaluation

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, RYAN shares gained by 8.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.37, while it was recorded at 44.35 for the last single week of trading, and 41.32 for the last 200 days.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.58.

Return on Total Capital for RYAN is now 11.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 450.91. Additionally, RYAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 439.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] managed to generate an average of $16,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. go to 18.90%.

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. [RYAN]: Insider Ownership positions