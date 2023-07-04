Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] moved down -2.31: Why It’s Important

Benson Hill Inc. [NYSE: BHIL] slipped around -0.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.27 at the close of the session, down -2.31%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Benson Hill’s Second Annual ESG Report Highlights Technology Innovation and Strategic Partnerships to Modernize Food Production.

Company continues to advance ESG goals as it scales sales of its proprietary and sustainable ingredients to the food and agriculture industry.

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants, today announced the release of its second annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights more comprehensive data, key milestones, and partnerships since last year’s inaugural ESG Report and delivers on the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency.

Benson Hill Inc. stock is now -50.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BHIL Stock saw the intraday high of $1.33 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.09, which means current price is +40.94% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 738.19K shares, BHIL reached a trading volume of 275836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHIL shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Benson Hill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benson Hill Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has BHIL stock performed recently?

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.51. With this latest performance, BHIL shares gained by 8.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.97 for Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2590, while it was recorded at 1.1820 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0854 for the last 200 days.

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Benson Hill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]