Axonics Inc. [AXNX] stock Initiated by CL King analyst, price target now $75

Axonics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXNX] jumped around 0.37 points on Monday, while shares priced at $50.84 at the close of the session, up 0.73%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Axonics to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27.

Axonics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXNX), a global medical technology company that is developing and commercializing novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction, will report second quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on Thursday, July 27.

Axonics will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results. To access the conference call by telephone, interested parties may register at the following link: Axonics 2Q23 registration.

Axonics Inc. stock is now -18.70% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXNX Stock saw the intraday high of $51.06 and lowest of $50.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.92, which means current price is +6.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 581.66K shares, AXNX reached a trading volume of 291958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axonics Inc. [AXNX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXNX shares is $77.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Axonics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axonics Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXNX in the course of the last twelve months was 287.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

How has AXNX stock performed recently?

Axonics Inc. [AXNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.68. With this latest performance, AXNX shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Axonics Inc. [AXNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.18, while it was recorded at 49.98 for the last single week of trading, and 60.03 for the last 200 days.

Axonics Inc. [AXNX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axonics Inc. [AXNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.30 and a Gross Margin at +68.79. Axonics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.81.

Return on Total Capital for AXNX is now -7.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axonics Inc. [AXNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.60. Additionally, AXNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axonics Inc. [AXNX] managed to generate an average of -$97,866 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Axonics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Axonics Inc. [AXNX]