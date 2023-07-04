Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] Revenue clocked in at $281.00 million, up 72.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ARCT] gained 1.92% on the last trading session, reaching $29.23 price per share at the time. The company report on June 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Arcturus Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ARCT-810, mRNA Therapeutic Candidate for Ornithine Transcarbamylase Deficiency.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to ARCT-810, the Company’s mRNA therapeutic candidate for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

Fast Track Designation is designed to facilitate development and expedite review of new therapeutics intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions that demonstrate the potential to address important unmet medical needs. Programs granted Fast Track Designation may receive important benefits including more frequent interactions with FDA review teams and the ability to obtain rolling review of a Biologics License Application (BLA). In addition, BLA applications may receive a priority review, with the FDA aiming to complete its review within six months, instead of the standard ten months review timeline.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. represents 26.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $759.10 million with the latest information. ARCT stock price has been found in the range of $28.43 to $29.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 460.54K shares, ARCT reached a trading volume of 273085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCT shares is $60.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.77. With this latest performance, ARCT shares gained by 7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.46 for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.34, while it was recorded at 26.96 for the last single week of trading, and 20.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.22.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

