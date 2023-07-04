APi Group Corporation [APG] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $29

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] loss -0.26% on the last trading session, reaching $27.19 price per share at the time. The company report on June 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that APi Group Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that its senior leadership will be participating in a fireside chat during the UBS 2023 Global Industrials and Transportation Conference on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link and archived replay of will be available in the “Events” area on the Investor Relations page of APi’s website at www.apigroupcorp.com. Interested parties should check the Company’s website for any schedule updates or time changes.

APi Group Corporation represents 234.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.25 billion with the latest information. APG stock price has been found in the range of $26.9415 to $27.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, APG reached a trading volume of 275529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APi Group Corporation [APG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APG shares is $28.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for APG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for APG stock

APi Group Corporation [APG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, APG shares gained by 20.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 81.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.36 for APi Group Corporation [APG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.77, while it was recorded at 26.92 for the last single week of trading, and 20.32 for the last 200 days.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.24. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.11.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now 3.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 103.56. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of $2,808 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.APi Group Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

APi Group Corporation [APG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APi Group Corporation go to 16.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at APi Group Corporation [APG]