Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] Is Currently -0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AMLX] price plunged by -0.05 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Receives CHMP Negative Opinion on its Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application for AMX0035 for the Treatment of ALS in the European Union.

Amylyx will seek re-examination of its Conditional Marketing Authorisation Application.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) (“Amylyx” or the “Company”) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a negative opinion on the application for conditional marketing authorisation of AMX0035 (sodium phenylbutyrate and ursodoxicoltaurine [also known as taurursodiol]), under the trade name ALBRIOZA®, for the treatment of adults with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the European Union (EU). Today’s update follows the Company’s May 2023 announcement that the CHMP was trending toward a negative opinion.

A sum of 406939 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 999.83K shares. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $21.73 and dropped to a low of $20.93 until finishing in the latest session at $21.56.

The one-year AMLX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.39. The average equity rating for AMLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMLX shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98.

AMLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, AMLX shares dropped by -11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.23 for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.18, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 32.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -905.72 and a Gross Margin at +84.35. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -892.38.

Return on Total Capital for AMLX is now -92.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.84. Additionally, AMLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] managed to generate an average of -$757,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMLX] Insider Position Details