AMMO Inc. [POWW] is 19.65% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMMO Inc. [NASDAQ: POWW] price plunged by -2.82 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AMMO, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

A sum of 285616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 631.48K shares. AMMO Inc. shares reached a high of $2.155 and dropped to a low of $2.04 until finishing in the latest session at $2.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year POWW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.2. The average equity rating for POWW stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMMO Inc. [POWW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POWW shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POWW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for AMMO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMMO Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for POWW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for POWW in the course of the last twelve months was 73.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

POWW Stock Performance Analysis:

AMMO Inc. [POWW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.76. With this latest performance, POWW shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POWW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for AMMO Inc. [POWW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.93, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 2.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMMO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMMO Inc. [POWW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.74 and a Gross Margin at +22.01. AMMO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.11.

AMMO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

AMMO Inc. [POWW] Insider Position Details