AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] Stock trading around $63.69 per share: What’s Next?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $63.69 price per share at the time. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:08 AM that AerCap Holdings N.V. to Release Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 31, 2023.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AER) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its second quarter 2023 financial results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AerCap’s second quarter 2023 earnings press release will be released before financial markets open in the United States on July 31, 2023. A copy of the press release will be posted on the “Investors” section of AerCap’s website at www.aercap.com. At the same time, the presentation slides for the conference call will also be posted on AerCap’s website.

AerCap Holdings N.V. represents 239.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.08 billion with the latest information. AER stock price has been found in the range of $63.1001 to $64.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 290749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $74.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 23.41.

Trading performance analysis for AER stock

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.62. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 9.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.05 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.44, while it was recorded at 62.78 for the last single week of trading, and 56.73 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.85 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.68.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 288.71. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 288.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]