Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] is 82.07% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aemetis Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.64% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.83%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Aemetis RNG Production Exceeds Plan by 20% During Q2 2023.

Seven dairy digesters, 40-mile biogas pipeline, centralized Biogas-to-RNG facility, and utility pipeline interconnection are operating 24×7 to deliver RNG for the displacement of petroleum-based fuels in trucks, buses, and cars.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, AMTX stock rose by 46.84%. The one-year Aemetis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.75. The average equity rating for AMTX stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $242.90 million, with 36.42 million shares outstanding and 34.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, AMTX stock reached a trading volume of 402674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTX shares is $9.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aemetis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aemetis Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18.

AMTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.83. With this latest performance, AMTX shares gained by 38.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Aemetis Inc. [AMTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.28, while it was recorded at 6.82 for the last single week of trading, and 4.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aemetis Inc. Fundamentals:

Aemetis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Aemetis Inc. [AMTX] Insider Position Details