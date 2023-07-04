Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] Revenue clocked in at $3.07 billion, up 38.04% YTD: What’s Next?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE: WMS] loss -0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $113.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM that Advanced Drainage Systems Identified as a Corporate Climate Leader.

ADS recognized by USA TODAY for significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions intensity.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, was recently recognized for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, one of the leading drivers of climate change.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. represents 80.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.85 billion with the latest information. WMS stock price has been found in the range of $111.44 to $114.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 638.82K shares, WMS reached a trading volume of 292606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMS shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is set at 3.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMS in the course of the last twelve months was 17.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for WMS stock

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.18. With this latest performance, WMS shares gained by 15.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.43 for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.17, while it was recorded at 113.94 for the last single week of trading, and 96.65 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.61 and a Gross Margin at +34.59. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. go to 10.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]