Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] fell -51.66% so far this year. What now?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] plunged by -$1.39 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.63 during the day while it closed the day at $5.18. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:41 AM that Addentax Group Corp. is Launching Automation of Artificial Intelligence Internet Operational Tools Project with Top Games-as-a-Service Firms.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics services, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it has formed a cooperation leading certain Games-as-a-Service (“GaaS”) firms to launch a project focusing on the development of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) Online Operational Tools (the “AI project”). As the technological landscape rapidly evolves and AI continues to assert its influence across a diverse range of sectors, Addentax is prepared to expand its business portfolio by embracing the transformative potential of AI.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The AI project primarily centres around the implementation of AI Online Operational Tools, which are vital in the continual refinement and update of content within online games. These tools equip gaming companies to optimize their commercialisation strategies, creating sustainable profitability. AI Online Operational Tools has delivered substantial revenue growth in popular games.

Addentax Group Corp. stock has also loss -24.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATXG stock has declined by -48.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.47% and lost -51.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ATXG stock reached $19.37 million, with 3.74 million shares outstanding and 3.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 133.12K shares, ATXG reached a trading volume of 400399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89.

ATXG stock trade performance evaluation

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.93. With this latest performance, ATXG shares dropped by -27.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.05 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.73, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 14.89 for the last 200 days.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.83 and a Gross Margin at +23.17. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.85.

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]: Insider Ownership positions