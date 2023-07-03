why Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.88

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] gained 0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $58.80 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Wednesday, August 2, 2023; Hold Conference Call Thursday, August 3, 2023.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10179752/f9ad5d62b0.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.00M shares, OXY reached a trading volume of 11607471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $69.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for OXY stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.87. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 1.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.02, while it was recorded at 57.83 for the last single week of trading, and 63.36 for the last 200 days.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]