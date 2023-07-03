why NIO Inc. [NIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.94

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.19% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.95%. The company report on July 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM that NIO Inc. Provides June and Second Quarter 2023 Delivery Update.

NIO delivered 10,707 vehicles in June 2023.

NIO delivered 23,520 vehicles in the three months ended June 2023.

Over the last 12 months, NIO stock dropped by -55.67%. The one-year NIO Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.43.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.58 billion, with 1.65 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 52.10M shares, NIO stock reached a trading volume of 63244028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 28.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details