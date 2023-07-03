why Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.33

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] closed the trading session at $1.38. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM that NIKOLA SHARPENS FOCUS, REDUCES CASH SPEND.

Annual cash usage expected to decrease to under $400M by 2024.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Reorganizing workforce around new areas of focus and eliminating non-essential spend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -36.11 percent and weekly performance of 6.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -38.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 121.15 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 48.11M shares, NKLA reached to a volume of 58033404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

NKLA stock trade performance evaluation

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.98. With this latest performance, NKLA shares gained by 121.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8847, while it was recorded at 1.2000 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1204 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Insider Ownership positions