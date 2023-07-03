why NIKE Inc. [NKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $128.87

NIKE Inc. [NYSE: NKE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.78%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM that NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results.

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2023.

Full year reported revenues were $51.2 billion, up 10 percent compared to prior year and up 16 percent on a currency-neutral basis*.

Over the last 12 months, NKE stock rose by 6.90%. The one-year NIKE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.36. The average equity rating for NKE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $169.13 billion, with 1.54 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, NKE stock reached a trading volume of 19506364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NIKE Inc. [NKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKE shares is $128.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NIKE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIKE Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05.

NKE Stock Performance Analysis:

NIKE Inc. [NKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.78. With this latest performance, NKE shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for NIKE Inc. [NKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.30, while it was recorded at 112.42 for the last single week of trading, and 112.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIKE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIKE Inc. [NKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.49 and a Gross Margin at +46.13. NIKE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.92.

Return on Total Capital for NKE is now 25.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.63. Additionally, NKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NIKE Inc. [NKE] managed to generate an average of $76,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.NIKE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

NKE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIKE Inc. go to 7.50%.

NIKE Inc. [NKE] Insider Position Details