why CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.54

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] price plunged by -1.24 percent to reach at -$1.12. The company report on June 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that CoStar Group Named to 20th Anniversary Edition of Forbes Global 2000.

The annual list highlights the world’s largest companies based on their global impact and financial strength.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets, today was named to Forbes Global 2000 20th Anniversary list, recognizing the company’s global influence and sustained growth.

A sum of 32252699 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. CoStar Group Inc. shares reached a high of $92.36 and dropped to a low of $88.68 until finishing in the latest session at $89.00.

The one-year CSGP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.52. The average equity rating for CSGP stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $88.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 97.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 13.20.

CSGP Stock Performance Analysis:

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 12.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.03 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.19, while it was recorded at 89.24 for the last single week of trading, and 76.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CoStar Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.93.

Return on Total Capital for CSGP is now 6.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.03. Additionally, CSGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] managed to generate an average of $65,355 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.20 and a Current Ratio set at 13.20.

CSGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] Insider Position Details