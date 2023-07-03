Wall Street Analyst Upgrade KeyCorp [KEY]. What else is Wall St. saying

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.96% amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.18%. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Takeaways From the Black Economic Success Trust (B.E.S.T.).

KeyBank

KeyBank recently sponsored the Black Economic Success Trust (B.E.S.T.) in downtown Denver on June 9 and 10. The event provided the opportunity for entrepreneurs, business leaders and other professionals to access resources focused on helping them grow their careers and businesses. The conference covered four economic development areas – small business, workforce, leadership development, and youth economic empowerment – with educational sessions such as “The State of Black Business in Colorado” and “Diversity is Not Enough: How Inclusion and Equity Drive Lasting Change.”.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -47.17%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.65. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.62 billion, with 935.26 million shares outstanding and 931.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.03M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 19083803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $12.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 2.50.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -1.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.04, while it was recorded at 9.34 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -2.10%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details