Wall Street Analyst Initiated Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $49.71 during the day while it closed the day at $49.12. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SLB Reports on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Regulatory News:.

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is providing the following disclosure pursuant to L. 225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code (“FCC”), which requires disclosures of certain payments made by Schlumberger Limited and its consolidated subsidiaries (together, the “Company”) to governments for the year ended December 31, 2022 relating to “extractive industries” as defined by, and required under, the FCC. The following schedules disclose the payments made by the Company in 2022 to governments in Morocco, the United Kingdom and the United States in connection with the Company’s extractive activities under the FCC, including its operation of barite mines.

Schlumberger Limited stock has also gained 5.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLB stock has inclined by 0.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.62% and lost -8.12% year-on date.

The market cap for SLB stock reached $70.19 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.47M shares, SLB reached a trading volume of 13407370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $64.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 55.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SLB stock trade performance evaluation

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.78, while it was recorded at 48.34 for the last single week of trading, and 49.34 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 32.70%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions