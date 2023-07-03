Wall Street Analyst Initiated HP Inc. [HPQ]. What else is Wall St. saying

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] price surged by 1.29 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 4:35 PM that HP Inc. Commences Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price of Certain of its Outstanding Notes.

The one-year HPQ stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.59. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $30.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 24.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.71. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 30.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 1.61%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details