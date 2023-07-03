Wall Street Analyst Downgrade WeWork Inc. [WE]. What else is Wall St. saying

WeWork Inc. [NYSE: WE] loss -1.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that WeWork Announces CEO Transition.

WeWork Board Member David Tolley to serve as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Chairman and CEO Sandeep Mathrani to step down effective May 26th.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.40M shares, WE reached a trading volume of 12440371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about WeWork Inc. [WE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WE shares is $1.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for WeWork Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeWork Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for WE stock

WeWork Inc. [WE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.26. With this latest performance, WE shares gained by 49.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for WeWork Inc. [WE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2913, while it was recorded at 0.2537 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4810 for the last 200 days.

WeWork Inc. [WE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

WeWork Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at WeWork Inc. [WE]