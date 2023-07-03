VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] moved up 75.00: Why It’s Important

VBI Vaccines Inc. [NASDAQ: VBIV] closed the trading session at $3.29 on 06/30/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.76, while the highest price level was $3.47. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that VBI Vaccines Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIV) (“VBI” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in the pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

The total number of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) represented by shareholders (“Shareholders”) present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting was an aggregate of 5,560,730 Common Shares, representing 64.60% of VBI’s issued and outstanding Common Shares as of the record date for the Meeting, April 26, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.96 percent and weekly performance of 48.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -70.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 134.22K shares, VBIV reached to a volume of 28798240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBIV shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBIV stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VBI Vaccines Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.90.

VBIV stock trade performance evaluation

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.87. With this latest performance, VBIV shares gained by 10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.04 for VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 12.36 for the last 200 days.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7561.92 and a Gross Margin at -1132.62. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10471.63.

Return on Total Capital for VBIV is now -56.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.39. Additionally, VBIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV] managed to generate an average of -$596,332 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VBI Vaccines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

VBI Vaccines Inc. [VBIV]: Insider Ownership positions