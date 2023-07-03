UBS slashes price target on JD.com Inc. [JD] – find out why.

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $34.13. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 6:30 AM that JD.com Announces Results of Annual General Meeting.

JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that the following proposed resolution submitted for shareholder approval has been duly adopted at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in Beijing today:.

as a special resolution, THAT the Company’s Second Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association (the “Current M&AA”) be amended and restated by their deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association in the form as attached as Exhibit B to the notice of the annual general meeting of shareholders dated May 22, 2023 (the “Amended M&AA”) for the purposes of, among others, (i) bringing the Current M&AA in line with applicable amendments made to Appendix 3 to Hong Kong Listing Rules; and (ii) making other consequential and housekeeping changes in conjunction with the proposed adoption of the Amended M&AA.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13420532 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JD.com Inc. stands at 1.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.84%.

The market cap for JD stock reached $55.84 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.76M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 13420532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc. [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $60.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.08 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.72, while it was recorded at 34.73 for the last single week of trading, and 46.66 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.75 and a Gross Margin at +13.90. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.99.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.49. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 23.12%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]