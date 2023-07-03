Stifel slashes price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] – find out why.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BDTX] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $5.05 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:57 PM that Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock.

Piper Sandler is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as the lead manager for the offering.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. represents 36.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $210.03 million with the latest information. BDTX stock price has been found in the range of $4.76 to $5.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, BDTX reached a trading volume of 11092024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDTX shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.59 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48.

Trading performance analysis for BDTX stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 177.47. With this latest performance, BDTX shares gained by 171.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.89 for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 4.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.05 for the last 200 days.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BDTX is now -50.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.32. Additionally, BDTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX] managed to generate an average of -$1,402,600 per employee.Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. [BDTX]