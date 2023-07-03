Renalytix Plc [RNLX] Revenue clocked in at $3.70 million, up 56.15% YTD: What’s Next?

Renalytix Plc [NASDAQ: RNLX] traded at a high on 06/30/23, posting a 41.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.92. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:01 PM that FDA Grants De Novo Marketing Authorization for KidneyIntelX.dkd to Assess Risk of Progressive Kidney Function Decline in Adults with Diabetes and Early-Stage Kidney Disease.

Simple Blood Test Aids Risk Assessment for Approximately 14 Million Eligible Patients in the United States.

Diabetic Kidney Disease is the Leading Cause of End Stage Kidney Disease in the United States.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32296167 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Renalytix Plc stands at 10.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.09%.

The market cap for RNLX stock reached $130.61 million, with 42.78 million shares outstanding and 22.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.26K shares, RNLX reached a trading volume of 32296167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Renalytix Plc [RNLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNLX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Renalytix Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Renalytix Plc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 35.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

How has RNLX stock performed recently?

Renalytix Plc [RNLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.27. With this latest performance, RNLX shares gained by 20.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.96 for Renalytix Plc [RNLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.20 for the last single week of trading, and 2.14 for the last 200 days.

Renalytix Plc [RNLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Renalytix Plc [RNLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1790.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.96. Renalytix Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1524.44.

Return on Total Capital for RNLX is now -91.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -81.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Renalytix Plc [RNLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.32. Additionally, RNLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Renalytix Plc [RNLX] managed to generate an average of -$333,970 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Renalytix Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Renalytix Plc [RNLX]