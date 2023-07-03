Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Stock trading around $15.33 per share: What’s Next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on Friday, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.33. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir Partners with Ukrainian Tennis Star Elina Svitolina.

Palantir deepens support for Ukraine with sponsorship of champion tennis player, humanitarian, and mother.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”) today announced its support of Ukrainian professional tennis player and humanitarian, Elina Svitolina (“Elina”). The partnership with Elina deepens Palantir’s commitment to supporting Ukraine and its ongoing efforts to resettle refugees, document war crimes and facilitate additional reconstruction projects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 42072675 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.79%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $32.63 billion, with 2.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.75 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.62M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 42072675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $10.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 94.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.40.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 4.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.61 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.06, while it was recorded at 14.87 for the last single week of trading, and 8.84 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 73.00%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]